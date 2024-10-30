Learn And Play® Montessori School Launches Google My Business Listing For San Carlos Campus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Learn And Play® Montessori School is announcing the launch of its New listing. Parents are encouraged to check out the school and join the waitlist.

- Kiran GrewalSAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top-rated early education provider from Fremont to Danville, Sunnyvale to Hercules, is proud to announce the launch of its "Google My Business" review listing, allowing customers to map out the location of the forthcoming campus and ultimately share their experiences as parents of children at the preschool , daycare , and kindergarten programs.Kiran Grewal, Co Founder Of Learn And Play® Montessori said, "We are excited about our new Google My Business presence as it offers parents a much easier way to search for us on the Internet especially when booking school tours or trying to figure out how the location can help one's family. We will be opening the school and welcoming our first families soon, and we look forward to receiving honest reviews of their experiences."Here is background on this release. The Google My Business listing can be found at and the information page can be found at .The San Carlos campus blends Montessori education with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) enrichment to ignite a love of learning in children. Serving children from daycare to preschool to kindergarten, the program teaches vital literacy skills that lay the groundwork for future success in all academic disciplines. This child-centered, hands-on method is reflected in the addition of STEM activities that can help prepare kids for future careers.With the new Google My Business listing, parents can now easily find Learn And Play Montessori San Carlos campus located at 510 Laurel St., San Carlos, CA 94070. Those seeking information on the city of San Carlos can visit . With the opening of the campus getting closer, families interested in attending are encouraged to add themselves to a waitlist. Parents can even request school tours to see the premises, meet educators and find out more information about the teaching philosophy.DAYCARE THAT SETS THE FOUNDATIONThe daycare program at the new San Carlos location goes beyond mere babysitting. It builds the foundation for a love of learning that lasts a lifetime. The program provides a supportive, interactive learning setting that blends Montessori principles with appropriate early STEM topics for kids starting as early as 18 months old.It invites them in a way to discover their environment, helps them gain confidence and also teaches the most important social skills. Children will be able to learn through sensory experiences, problem-solving tasks and free-play within an exciting environment at their own speed. The program teaches that STEM concepts can be introduced into everyday activity while promoting curiosity but also higher-level thinking skills.ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And Play® Montessori School ( is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEMTM preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential.Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEMTM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

