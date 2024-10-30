Netanyahu's decision to engage militarily in Lebanon raises significant concerns about his leadership of IDF

(MENAFN) In the ongoing conflict, Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to engage militarily in Lebanon has raised significant concerns about his leadership and the effectiveness of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). As highlighted by retired Major General Yitzhak Brik in *Haaretz*, the situation presents a formidable challenge; Hezbollah, the enemy in Lebanon, is perceived as significantly stronger than Hamas. Brik notes that the IDF's past efforts to dismantle Hamas have proven unsuccessful, raising doubts about its capability to confront Hezbollah, which is described as "hundreds of times stronger."



Compounding these concerns, Brik points out that the IDF has seen a drastic reduction in ground forces—down by 66 percent over the past two decades. This decline means that Israel lacks the manpower necessary to maintain a prolonged military presence in occupied areas and does not have sufficient troops to rotate in and relieve those engaged in combat.



For years, Netanyahu has branded himself as "Mr. Security," the reliable leader whom Israelis trust for their safety. However, this image was shattered by the Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 individuals and the abduction of at least 230 hostages. In the wake of this devastating event, Netanyahu has been striving to reclaim his reputation as Israel's protector, leading to an aggressive military response in Gaza. This retaliation has been fueled not only by a desire for retribution but also by the widespread shock and horror experienced across the nation after the attack.



A year later, Netanyahu remains resolute in his commitment to continue the conflict in Gaza, seemingly at any cost. This determination has resulted in catastrophic consequences for the population of Gaza, with over 40,000 deaths reported and nearly 1.9 million individuals displaced—an astonishing 90 percent of the territory’s residents. Furthermore, the situation raises pressing concerns regarding Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, making the outcome of the war and Netanyahu’s political future increasingly intertwined. As the conflict escalates, the implications for both Israeli and Palestinian communities grow ever more dire, highlighting the urgent need for a reassessment of military strategies and leadership decisions.

