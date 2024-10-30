Key figure within Hamas communicates organization’s readiness to explore "any agreement"

(MENAFN) Sami Abu Zuhri, a key figure within the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), has communicated the organization’s readiness to explore "any agreement" that would secure a lasting ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli military forces from the Gaza Strip. In a recent message, Abu Zuhri highlighted that Hamas has positively engaged with mediators seeking discussions on new ceasefire proposals.



He pointed out that the Hamas delegation has been open during these discussions, prioritizing an end to hostilities, the withdrawal of forces, the lifting of the blockade, and the provision of humanitarian assistance. Abu Zuhri noted that additional meetings on these matters have already occurred and are anticipated to continue.



In his remarks, he also reached out to Arab and Islamic governments, urging them to take concrete action to lift the siege on Gaza and deliver aid, especially to the northern regions that have been severely affected. He criticized these nations for issuing only statements of condemnation, which he believes have minimal impact, and called for actions that genuinely reflect the justice of the Palestinian cause and honor the sacrifices of the Palestinian people.



Abu Zuhri expressed his discontent with the inability of Arab and international leaders to stop the occupation and provide essential aid to Gaza, stating that such inaction is no longer acceptable. He urged Arab and Islamic nations to fulfill their historical and moral obligations and to resist the influence of the U.S. administration, which he accused of supporting the occupation and being complicit in its actions.



Additionally, he made a heartfelt plea for immediate assistance to the hundreds of thousands of wounded, starving, and trapped individuals in northern Gaza, calling on these countries to apply substantial pressure on those backing the occupation to halt their military aggression and actions deemed criminal.

