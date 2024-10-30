Iran denounces Israel’s strike on residential building in Gaza

(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday regarding Israel's "brutal" on a residential building in Beit Lahia, located in northern Gaza. The attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 93 Palestinians, including 20 children, and left many others wounded. Baghaei highlighted the tragic loss of innocent lives and characterized the incident as part of Israel's ongoing campaign against the Palestinian people.



In his statements, Baghaei criticized Israel for its continued "genocide and killing of defenseless Palestinian people," as well as its deliberate targeting of residential areas and critical infrastructure within the Gaza Strip. He called for decisive international action to halt what he referred to as "crimes" against humanity and urged that Israeli leaders be held accountable for their actions. His remarks reflect a broader call for intervention from the global community to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.



Baghaei also denounced the United States and several Western nations for their military and political support of Israel, suggesting that this backing enables continued aggression against Palestinians. His comments underline the complexity of international relations surrounding the conflict, as accusations of complicity and moral failure are directed at countries perceived as allies of Israel.



Local eyewitness accounts detailed the aftermath of the Israeli attack, reporting that the army had destroyed a five-story residential building in Beit Lahia. Residents were forced to manually retrieve casualties from the rubble due to a lack of medical and civil defense resources available at the scene. According to health authorities in Gaza, the total Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli assaults has now exceeded 43,000, reflecting the dire humanitarian situation unfolding in the region.

