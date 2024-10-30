GCCJPPI Chief Stresses Media Coop., Coordination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- GCC Joint Program Production Institution (GCCJPPI) Director General Mubarak Fahad affirmed on Wednesday the importance of constant cooperation and coordination between Gulf organizations.

This came in statement by the institution, reported by KUNA, during Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah's visit to Qatar Media Corporation where he met with the CEO Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani, and discussed ways of joint cooperation and supporting media initiatives.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani highlighted the importance of the institution in highlighting Gulf values and Arab heritage, and in turn Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah said that collective work contributes more to developing the Gulf media in facing various challenges.

The GCCJPPI Director General also visited Qatar Foundation where he met with Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, discussing joint cooperation, supporting youth talents, and creating constructive media materials, especially directed to the children's segment.

GCCJPPI is a Gulf regional institution concerned with cultural ties between the Council countries, preserving Gulf heritage, and raising the quality of media production in a way that contributes to educating Gulf youth.

Established in 1995, Qatar Foundation's missions are integrated to develop societies in Qatar and the world. (end)

