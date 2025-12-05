Temperature Expected To Dip By 2-4 Degrees C Across Bihar In Next 48 Hours, Cold Wave Alert Issued

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 5 (IANS) With December setting in, winter has tightened its grip across North India, including Bihar, where cold conditions are expected to intensify further in the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in several districts is likely to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, making nights significantly colder. The mercury has already been sliding across the state, including in Patna, which recorded a minimum of 14.0 degrees C and a maximum of 27.0 degrees C on Friday. Bhagalpur remained the coldest, shivering at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The Bihar Meteorological Service Centre has indicated that temperatures may stay below normal this winter, with multiple districts already reporting minimum temperatures under 10 degrees C. Moderate morning fog and persistent westerly winds throughout the day and night are adding to the chill.

Meteorologists anticipate that while minor fluctuations may occur, the cold is set to peak after December 15. By mid-December, a sharp temperature drop and a significant rise in the chill factor are expected, with westerly winds likely to reach speeds of around 40 km/h. Conditions may worsen further after December 19, with the possibility of bone-chilling winds.

Dense fog is also likely to disrupt daily life, with visibility predicted to plunge to 50-200 meters, affecting vehicular movement and increasing the risk of accidents.

The Meteorological Department has issued an advisory, warning of cold, windy, and foggy conditions across the state. Residents have been urged to take precautions, especially during early morning and late evening hours, and ensure protection for children, the elderly, and vulnerable individuals.

Light to moderate fog is expected over the next two days across several districts, including West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Munger, Jamui, Banka, Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Sasaram, and Kaimur.

At present, visibility stands at around 500 meters.