Azerbaijani Oil Shows Downturn In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.042, or 0.06%, on December 4 from the previous level, coming in at $66.5 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.03, or 0.05%, to $64.51 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $1.4, or 2.5%, to $39.86 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.05, or 0.08%, to $64.36 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.