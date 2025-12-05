Azerbaijani Oil Shows Downturn In Price
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.03, or 0.05%, to $64.51 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude dipped by $1.4, or 2.5%, to $39.86 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.05, or 0.08%, to $64.36 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
