Kurdistan Democratic Party Wins Parliament Elections - Watchdog

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Kurdistan region's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Wednesday announced that Kurdistan Party won most seats in the region's parliament held on October 20th.

IHEC Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Judge Omar Ahmad said in a press that the Commission had taken measures to ensure the integrity of the elections and a safe atmosphere.

According to the final results, the Kurdistan Democratic Party won 39 seats, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan 23, New Generation Movement 15, the Kurdistan Islamic Union 7, the Helwest List 4, Kurdistan Justice Group 3, the People's Front 2, the Gorran Movement each won one seat, while Quota won five.

The chairman noted that the political parties participating in the elections have three days to appeal the final election results.

The commission announced the preliminary results of the elections for the private and general ballots, which were held in Kurdistan region governorates (Irbil, Sulaymaniyah, Dohuk, and Halabja) on October 18 and 20.

The commission added that 2,087,975 voters casted their votes out of a total of 2,899,578 registered voters, and had received about 160 complaints, in addition to invalidating more than 200,000 votes in the sixth session of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections.

A total of 14 parties and alliances participated in the elections, while the number of candidates reached 1,191 competing for 95 general seats and five Quota seats. (end)

