SriLankan Airlines Is New BARIG Member

(MENAFN- Claasen Shipyards ) Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2024. SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, is a new member of the Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG), which is advocating the interests of national and international airlines operating to and from Germany. With a fleet of 24 Airbus aircraft, SriLankan Airlines, member of the oneworld alliance, operates flights to 114 destinations in 62 countries. This includes three non-stop flights a week from Frankfurt to Colombo, the capital of the South Asian island country.



“Sri Lanka is a popular tourist destination that welcomes more than 100,000 guests from Germany alone every year,” says BARIG Chairman and Executive Director Michael Hoppe, who has already visited this very interesting country for the first time back in 1992. “We are looking forward to the exchange and collaboration with this renowned airline.”



Sharadha Senevirathne, Country Manager Germany of SriLankan Airlines states: “BARIG’s collaboration with authorities in the political and economic spheres as well as key players in the German aviation industry, is crucial. We are therefore pleased to be a part of this airline association, particularly since BARIG engages in many topics that are important for the efficient and future-oriented development of the aviation industry.”



Since its foundation in 1979, SriLankan Airlines has been dedicated to service, comfort, safety, reliability, and punctuality. Its new fleet of Airbus A330-300 aircraft is equipped with a variety of modern technical features.





