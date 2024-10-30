Chile’S Unemployment Drops To 8.7% In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's job displayed signs of improvement as unemployment fell to 8.7% in the third quarter of 2024. The National Statistics Institute (INE) released this data on Tuesday, revealing a 0.2 percentage point decrease from the same period last year. This shift reflects the country's ongoing economic recovery.



The force grew by 2.2% during the July-September quarter. However, the number of employed individuals increased at a slightly higher rate of 2.4%. This difference contributed to the overall reduction in unemployment. The trend suggests a gradual strengthening of the job market.



Several sectors played key roles in boosting employment. Commerce, education, hospitality, and food services saw notable increases in job creation. These industries have been instrumental in absorbing new workers and rehiring those previously unemployed. Their growth indicates a broader economic revival.







The job market's composition also underwent changes. Formal salaried positions and informal employment both saw increases. This mix reflects the complex nature of Chile's economic recovery. While formal job growth is encouraging, the rise in informal work highlights ongoing challenges.



The number of unemployed individuals rose slightly by 0.3% over the year. This increase was solely due to first-time job seekers, who grew by 4.2%. The statistic suggests that more people, particularly youth, are entering the job market. It may indicate growing confidence in employment prospects.



Labor force participation reached 61.7%, while the employment rate stood at 56.3%. These figures show a significant portion of the working-age population actively engaged in the job market. Meanwhile, the number of people outside the workforce decreased by 1.1%. This drop was influenced by typically inactive individuals joining the labor force.

Gender disparities in unemployment persisted but showed some improvement. The unemployment rate for women remained at 9.2%, while for men, it stood at 8.4%. Both figures represent a 0.3 percentage point decrease over the year. This trend suggests slow but steady progress towards gender equality in employment.



Informal employment rose slightly to 27% of total employment, a 0.3 percentage point increase. The number of informally employed individuals grew by 3.6%. Both men and women contributed to this rise, primarily in commerce and education sectors. This trend highlights the ongoing challenge of formalizing Chile's labor market.

