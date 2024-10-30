'Contemporary Kuwaiti Art' Exhibition Opens At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Cultural Village Foundation – Katara – is hosting a 'Contemporary Kuwaiti Art exhibition' which will run until November 4 and presents a diverse array of 47 artworks that reflect the contemporary styles and approaches of Kuwaiti artists. The paintings feature a wide range of themes and techniques, showcasing the richness of Kuwaiti culture and its vibrant artistic history. Through their unique perspectives, these artists explore a variety of social and cultural themes. The is open until November 4, welcoming art and culture enthusiasts daily from 10am to 10pm at Building No. 1. It offers a wonderful opportunity to explore the distinctive works that embody the vision of Kuwaiti artists.

