LHV Pank Updated Equity Research On Eften Real Estate Fund AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LHV Pank updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Fund AS ( EfTEN ; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the price target for the share was increased from 19,6 euros to 20 euros and the share has a“neutral” rating. The previous price target for the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares was set in January 2024.

LHV research points out three main strengths of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) decreasing cost base due to falling interest rates; (ii) low vacancy rate; (iii) dividend yield, which is above the level of competitors.



