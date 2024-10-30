Hyderabad Horror: Food Poisoning From Momo Leaves One Woman Dead And 15 Others Hospitalised
10/30/2024 2:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hyderabad :A 33-year-old woman died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momos from a single vendor at different locations under Banjara Hills Police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, said police.
Ram Babu, Sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station says,“We received a complaint yesterday that Reshma Begum (33) died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming memos (street food) from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”
