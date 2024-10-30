EXPANDING THE RANGE OF EXPRESSION: CANON ANNOUNCES THREE NEW L SERIES HYBRID LENSES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced the launch of three new RF L series hybrid lenses: RF24mm F1.4 L VCM, RF50mm F1.4 L VCM and RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z. Designed for professional visual storytellers who need to switch between photography and video, these three lenses continue Canon's steadfast commitment to meeting the demands of high-level photo and content creators.

RF24mm F1.4 L VCM & RF50mm F1.4 L VCM

If you are on a quest for impressive, dramatic content, RF24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM lenses would be excellent additions to your gear bag. For those who are professional photo/video users, journalists or in-house production creators, these two lenses are designed for hybrid use and optimized for those switching from photo and video needs quickly. They feature an optical design that utilizes the RF mount to achieve high quality across the entire image area. Quiet, fast and precise AF are thanks to Canon's latest actuator and focusing system and the unified exterior helps with easier gimbal adjustments for more efficient shooting. The expressive power of a f/1.4 aperture in combination with a wider field of view than what the human eye can capture, makes perspective more prominent and brings images vividly to life. Additional features include:



Compact, with a length of 3.9 inches, and lightweight: RF24mm F1.4 L VCM is 18.1 ounces and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM is 20.4 ounces

With a combination of VCM and Nano USM actuators, stable video composition with little breathing Customizable with an iris ring for controlling aperture during shooting, lens function button and customizable control and focus rings

RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z

A telephoto lens that is versatile across the spectrum – including sports, fashion and news reporting – the RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z is an RF L series lens that takes into consideration functions end-users value most. Taking the same exterior case design and internal mechanics of the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, the RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z lens balances well as a companion on gimbals and rigs. Compatible with extenders, the RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z produces high-quality images with its large f/2.8 zoom aperture and has minimal focus breathing, ideal for content creators. Its iris ring enables fine-tuned video recording and its compatibility with power zoom adapters makes it a strong addition for video production needs. Additional features include:



Close up shooting with a maximum magnification of 0.3x

Image stabilization equal up to 5.5 stops in the center on the lens alone, or up to 7.5 stops in the center, up to 7.0 stops in the corners in coordinate control within-body IS Dust and drip resistant construction as well as light weight at approximately 1,100 grams

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF24mm F1.4 L VCM and RF50mm F1.4 L VCM lenses are expected to be available in December at estimated retail price of $1,499.00* and $1,399.00,* respectively. The Canon RF70-200 F2.8 L IS USM Z lens is expected to be available in November at estimated retail price of $2,999.00*.

