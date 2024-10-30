Forsman & Bodenfors Opens Office In MENA, Another Sign Of Stagwell's (STGW) Growth In The Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global creative agency Forsman & Bodenfors officially launched its presence in MENA, furthering the challenger Stagwell's

(NASDAQ: STGW ) foothold across the region.

Founded in Sweden in 1986, Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective that believes in the power of ideas that get remembered, build fame and shift culture. Over the past 30+ years, Forsman & Bodenfors has helped ambitious companies like Volvo, H&M, P&G, Diageo, SK-II, and Crocs find new ways to grow. The collective joined the Stagwell global network of agencies in 2016.

"As more and more of our clients ask us to expand our unique creative collective into the region, we're excited to formally announce Forsman & Bodenfors MENA, led by Adil Khan. With this expansion we'll bring our unique take on creativity to brands, businesses, and culture across the region," said Global CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors James Denton-Clark.

"Forsman & Bodenfors' integration into MENA complements the strong foundation already established by Assembly and Consulum's presence there," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "As MENA's strategic importance to global marketers continues to grow, it became a natural next step to bring Forsman & Bodenfors' world class creativity to our clients in the region."

This news follows milestones for Stagwell's expansion in the region including the recent appointment of Sunil John

as Stagwell's Senior Advisor, MENA, Adil Khan's appointment as CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors Middle East, Stagwell's acquisition of government advisory firm Consulum , as well as global media agency Assembly's new offices in Riyadh, Cairo and Dubai.

This afternoon, October 30 at 1:40pm Saudi time Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will be a featured speaker at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 8th Edition 2024 Summit in Riyadh.

About Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective transforming our clients' businesses with ideas that change things. Forsman & Bodenfors is one of the most globally awarded agencies across creativity and innovation, with key accolades including Cannes Lions: Top 3 Independent Agency of the Decade; Contagious Pioneers; Fast Company: Most Innovative Companies; Digiday: Most Collaborative Culture. Forsman and Bodenfors is also the first and only global creative agency to receive both the global 3% Certification, and global certification from Fair Pay Workplace.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at

.

