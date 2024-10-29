Jordan Denounces Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeeping Force UNIFIL
10/29/2024 11:11:27 PM
AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon's Naqoura area, which left several Austrian peacekeepers injured.
The ministry's spokesperson stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UN forces, calling for the full implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
The official also emphasised the urgent need to stop the Israeli aggression against Lebanon to prevent further destabilisation in the region.
The spokesperson also expressed Jordan's solidarity with Austria, extending heartfelt sympathies to the Austrian government and people, and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
