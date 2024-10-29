Major Int'l Homeland Security Exhibition: Ministry Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Undersecretary of the of Interior Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab al-Kaabi has affirmed that Milipol Qatar is one of the most significant international exhibitions in the area of homeland security devices and systems, as well as safety, pointing out that there is a qualitative evolution in the cutting-edge equipment and devices being showcased at the exhibition.

In press remarks on the sidelines of the exhibition, His Excellency highlighted that Milipol Qatar 2024 has succeeded in drawing the largest global firms that participate with extraordinary pavilions showcasing advanced equipment in the field of homeland security, protection and cutting-edge technological systems.

He stated that the exhibition has become a key platform and a Qatari footprint in the areas of security industries and exhibitions at the Middle East and North Africa level, as well as an opportunity for national, international firms to meet decision makers who operate in security protection in many world countries.

HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior hailed the level of attendance and the advanced level exhibitors have attained to showcase the best and state-of-the-art products at the local level for the Qatari firms and global firms at the regional and international levels.

HE Assistant Undersecretary for Technical and Specialised Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, Staff Major General Abdullah Mohammed al-Suwaidi emphasised that the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar attracts a powerful participation on the part of largest global firms operating in advancing security technologies, pointing out that the exhibition showcases new debuted technologies given the desire of exhibitors to showcase their best products at this premium platform at the regional and global levels.

HE Al Suwaidi added that he is incredibly grateful for the major success Milipol Qatar is achieving in each edition, elucidating that this edition features a wider participation from official delegations which reached over 350, including senior persons, thus underscoring the incredible status and importance of the exhibition globally.

He stated that the event offers an opportunity and direct engagement between high-level official delegations, military and security leaders, representatives of government bodies to finalize contracts and agreements with companies and meet the requirements and needs of a wide variety of stakeholders.

