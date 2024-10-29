'Milipol Qatar A Landmark On Global Exhibitions Map'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber is participating in the 15th edition of 'Milipol Qatar', which will run until October 31 at the Doha and Centre (DECC), under the theme 'Technology in the Service of Security'.



Qatar Chamber chairman Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani and first vice chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari attended the exhibition's opening ceremony alongside ministers of interior from other countries, senior security officials, experts, and representatives from leading global security companies.



Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khalifa toured the exhibition pavilions and was briefed on the products and innovations presented by the exhibiting companies. He underscored the significance of the exhibition, noting that it is one of the largest fairs specialising in internal security and civil defence at the regional level.



Sheikh Khalifa noted that the exhibition has witnessed significant development over the years in terms of its space, the number of exhibitors and participating countries, and the range of items showcased by international participants. He emphasised that Milipol Qatar has become a prominent landmark on the global map of exhibitions for security, safety, and innovative security solutions.



Sheikh Khalifa also highlighted that the exhibition focuses on various aspects of cybersecurity and AI, noting their major role in driving the development and growth of private sector companies and the national economy in general.



Through its booth at the expo, the chamber will highlight the services it offers for the business community, companies, and its members and will also offer information about doing business in Qatar, the investment climate, and other issues related to the Qatari private sector.

