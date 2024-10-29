Qatar Chairs 16Th Meeting Of GCC Attorneys General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar chaired the 16th meeting of the GCC Attorneys General and Public Prosecutors in Doha Tuesday. HE the Attorney General Dr Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi chaired the meeting. Also present was GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE al-Nuaimi praised GCC Public Prosecution officials and the GCC General Secretariat for their keenness to enhance co-operation and follow up on the implementation of the decisions of previous meetings.

He added that the meeting contributes to the development and strengthening of joint Gulf action, which positively reflects on the GCC interests, enhances the GCC position regionally and internationally, and leads to the achievement of prompt justice, which is considered the lofty goal.

The meeting includes several topics that support the path of co-operation among the GCC public prosecutions, he added.

Meanwhile, Albudaiwi commended the successive achievements of the GCC Public Prosecution Committee since its first meeting in 2007, primarily the rules of co-operation between GCC public prosecutions and attorneys general, the Muscat document on the rules for child protection during investigation, and the ethics document for artificial intelligence (AI) in the work of the public prosecution issued in 2023, with the aim of improving the quality of performance, accelerating decision-making mechanisms, and ensuring the accuracy and efficiency of outputs in a way that enhances justice.

The document is also keen to respect and protect rights and freedoms without prejudice or derogation, in addition to achievements represented in unifying systems and laws, enhancing co-operation in confronting crimes, prosecuting perpetrators, exchanging information and transferring expertise, and co-ordinating positions between the GCC countries on common issues in a way that strengthens joint Gulf parliamentary co-operation, he added.

He added that the topics included in the 16th meeting in Doha are important and evidence keenness to advance the joint Gulf action process in a way that achieves more integration among the GCC countries in the judicial field in general and the penal field in particular.

The agenda included developing controls and mechanisms for holding interactive seminars, honouring the former public prosecutors and attorneys general, and the mechanism for exchanging visits between members of the inspection departments in the public prosecutions.

The meeting presented the experiences of GCC public prosecutions, including the experience of Qatar's Public Prosecution in the field of AI technology, enhancing electronic services, and facilitating access to legal information. At the end of the meeting, the Qatar Public Prosecution's First Chief Prosecutor Mohammed Rashid al-Binali, along with several GCC public prosecution members, was awarded the Hamed Al Othman Award - a GCC distinction prize for attorneys general, public prosecutors and heads of investigation departments.

