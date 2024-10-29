More Than 70 War-Damaged Schools Restored In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 71 out of 159 general secondary damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in the Mykolaiv region have been restored.

This was announced at a briefing by Alla Velikhovska, Director of the Education and Science Department at the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the full-scale invasion, 140 general secondary education institutions were damaged and 19 more were completely destroyed in the Mykolaiv region. So far, 71 institutions have been restored,” Velikhovska said.

According to her, two-thirds of pupils in the region are currently studying offline and in mixed forms of education. All others are studying online. Also, 10 percent of schoolchildren are outside the country, and 183 pupils are in the temporarily occupied territories.

Photo: Ministry of Education