Kuwait Cabinet Welcomes New Members

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, opening the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon, welcomed the newly-appointed Minister of Education Jalal Abdulmehsen Al-Tabtabei and Minister of Oil Tareq Suleiman Ahmad Al-Roumi.

He wished both ministers, who have been sworn in earlier today, to succeed in shouldering their respective ministerial responsibilities at the current important stage under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister asked the cabinet members to double their efforts and work as one team to accelerate the development process and realize the aspirations of the citizens, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji.

The cabinet meeting, held at Kuwait Institute for Medical Specializations, was apprised of the Amir Decree 183 (2024), naming Al-Tabtabei as minister of education and Al-Roumi as minister of Oil.

The meeting was also informed of the contents of letters to His Highness the Amir from leaders of some friendly countries on ways to promote cooperation between Kuwait and those countries, Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji noted in a press release.

Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi briefed the cabinet on the specifications of the New Maternity Hospital, one of the biggest maternity facilities in the region.

He thanked His Highness the Prime Minister and the cabinet members for visiting and inspecting the hospital.

His Highness the Prime Minister, in turn, extolled the health minister and Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Muhammad Khaled Al-Mashaan, as well as leaders all competent agencies, for their efforts to carry out the hospital project.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet on the outcomes of his visit to sisterly Qatar on October 28-29 where he attended the opening ceremony of the 14th edition of Milipol Qatar, the Global Exhibition and Conference for Homeland Security and Safety.

The event, organized by the Qatari Ministry of Interior, gathered 240 exhibitors from 22 countries to showcase their latest products, solutions and services related to cybersecurity, AI safety, and applications of modern technology in smart cities and forensic medicine.

During his stay in Qatar, Sheikh Fahad was apprised of the advances in criminal investigations, visited the National Command Centre committee on joint drills 'Watan 2024' and attended part of the NCC office exercises.

The First Deputy Prime Minister met with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khaled bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, and Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The meetings focused on the exemplary relations and ways to promote the security and defense cooperation between the two countries, he told the cabinet members.

On his part, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Abdulaziz Mahmoud Bushehri briefed the cabinet on the status quo of power generating stations, distribution network, and the projected growth of demand for energy until 2030.

He elaborate on the projects to upgrade the national power grid, including the expansion of power stations of Al-Sabiya, the Northern Az-Zour, Khiran, Al-Nuwasib and Al-Abdaliya, as well as Al-Shaqaya renewable energy station.

The cabinet reaffirmed commitment to the efforts of the ministry to meet the growing demand for power and prevent any blackout in in summer. (end) gb