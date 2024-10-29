Turkish Ambassador Hails Historical Ties With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez stated on Tuesday that historical relations between Turkey and Kuwait exemplify a model of regional and global partnership.

The statement was made by the ambassador during a celebration at the Turkish Embassy in Kuwait, marking the 101st anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkiye and the 60th anniversary of relations between Kuwait and Turkiye.

The event was attended by Kuwait's of Commerce and Khalifah Al-Ajeel, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs, Ambassador Sadeq Marafi, and heads of diplomatic missions in the country.

Ambassador Sonmez emphasized that the relations between both countries continues to flourish under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkiye President Recep Tayyeb Erdogan, reaching new heights in the recent years through frequent high-level visits, and signing significant agreements in areas such as trade, defence, and investment.

Additionally, Ambassador Sonmez expressed appreciation for Kuwait's support, considering it a source of strength, particularly its solidarity with Turkey following last week's terrorist attack in Ankara and other tragic events.

Turkiye and Kuwait share broader vison for peace and stability in the region, Ambassador Sonmez said. She added that both nations have long supported a just resolution for to the Palestinian cause, and worked together to deliver humanitarian aids to Gaza.

Regarding the economic relations, Ambassador Sonmez said that the trade volume between Kuwait and Turkiye reached nearly 700 million dollars in 2023. Furthermore, there are 50 Turkish companies operating in Kuwait, she added.

Ambassador Sonmez added that Kuwaitis rank among the top foreign buyers of property in Turkey, acquiring over 8,000 properties in the past seven years.

She also noted that Kuwaitis are among the top visitors to Turkey, with nearly 400,000 Kuwaiti tourists among the 57.7 million visitors in 2023.

The ceremony included an exhibition showcasing the diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Turkey, featuring images and diplomatic documents from the Turkish archives, as well as a collection of works from the Turkish art. (end)

msa







MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108831198