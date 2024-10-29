Provoke Global: Young Changemakers Push For Equity & Allyship

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - In a panel discussion at PRovoke Media's Global Summit, the 2024 Young Changemakers - Adina James, Paula Chirinos, and Mei Lee - shared their experiences and vision for a more inclusive PR industry, pushing for authentic engagement and challenging outdated practices.



“My underrepresented background shapes my approach to comms work, prioritizing empathy, authenticity, and inclusivity,” said James, a London-based Allison account director.



However, in no way should elevating those voices be the sole responsibility of those who bring them to the industry, James said.



“We all have lived experiences that shape our perspectives, But it isn't just our responsibility to bring these conversations to the forefront. Everyone has to be part of it,” she said.



James' comments echoed a common theme of the far-reaching conversation among the regional winners of the PRovoke Media & WE Communications Young Changemakers Award -who represent a new generation of leaders who are reshaping the industry by centering underrepresented voices and demanding accountability - as they addressed the gamut of issues and challenges they face as young, diverse women growing their careers in an industry that still lags in DEI.



One common thread in the panel was the need for more than performative gestures when it comes to diversity and equity. The changemakers voiced that true inclusion involves creating not only seats at the table but also space for underrepresented voices to lead conversations.



The changemakers urged their peers and industry leaders to see beyond the optics of diversity and commit to actual structural change, especially when addressing sensitive areas like health equity and representation in campaigns, underscoring that their work is fueled by personal stakes and a deep understanding of the issues at hand.



Chirinos, a senior account executive at Ketchum in New York, for instance, said her commitment to health equity runs deeper than professional duties working in healthcare comms.



“Communications and, for me, health equity, isn't just our job. It's our reality,” said Chirinos, who decided at age three that she wanted to work in healthcare.



The panelists emphasized a need for allyship that transcends surface-level support, pushing the industry to go beyond token gestures. Young consumers, they said, have a keen sense of what's authentic and what isn't.



They also said they want action, not allyship that's performative. This authenticity is key not only for audiences but also for empowering emerging talent within the industry itself.



An important component of actionable allyship is mentorship. The panelists shared how they've benefited from mentors who've carved out space for their voices, helping them build confidence in environments where they often face biases.



The conversation highlighted that, as the industry brings in younger and more diverse talent, it must also work to create safe, inclusive environments where these professionals feel comfortable contributing their perspectives. The changemakers noted the high value of empowering junior members, arguing that it's essential for creating fresh, relevant work.



But it takes a commitment to creating inclusive spaces where emerging leaders feel secure in expressing themselves.



“The whole point of having new blood, younger talent is to get new perspectives and to really expand to what it means to be relevant and relatable,” said Johannesburg-based Lee, who is Retroviral's design lead.“What made a difference for me is having someone who created space for me to be able to do that.”



Reflecting on their own journeys, the changemakers shared that speaking up has often been challenging. Chirinos said that at one point she was called unprofessional; another time, the college-educated Latina was asked whether she spoke English.



The changemakers said strategies they've learned - like backing their viewpoints with data and research - have been essential in establishing credibility and gaining confidence.



“I try to assert confidence whenever I can. And as. a very anxious introvert, I don't feel confident can be many days,” Chirinos said.“But if I can pretend to be the 'baddest b' in the room that's fine. Because I know my work. I know my strengths. I know my weaknesses; I know my accomplishments.”



Ultimately, the changemakers called for a redefinition of what it means to be relevant in PR. Rather than relying on outdated perspectives, they argued that the industry must embrace the viewpoints of young professionals from diverse backgrounds to remain truly relatable to today's audiences.“If we're going to bring in new voices, we actually need to train them, involve them, and empower them,” Lee said.“Otherwise, it's just a waste.”



Mei also reminded other young changemakers of the importance of taking responsibility for pushing for change in the PR industry while advancing their careers - even when it's not easy to do so.



“Even if your voice shakes," said Mei, "speak.”



