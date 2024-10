Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF )

(the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of held on October 29, 2024 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

Electing each of MarshallKoval, Lyle Braaten, Donald Shumka, Michael Steinmann, Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;AppointingKPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Lumina until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; andApprovingLumina's omnibus equity compensation plan.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at . To receive future news releases please sign up at contact .

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

Signed:

"Marshall Koval"



Marshall Koval,

President & CEO, Director



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED