Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
10/29/2024 5:17:53 PM
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF )
(the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 29, 2024 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:
Electing each of Marshall
Koval, Lyle Braaten, Donald Shumka, Michael Steinmann, Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
Appointing
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of Lumina until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
Approving
Lumina's omnibus equity compensation plan.
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.
LUMINA GOLD CORP.
Signed:
"Marshall Koval"
Marshall Koval,
President & CEO, Director
