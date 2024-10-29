Clover Health To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,”“Clover Health” or the“Company”), today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



CFO, Peter Kuipers, will present at the 2024 UBS Global Healthcare on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

CFO, Peter Kuipers, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2024 Medical Technology, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

CEO, Andrew Toy, will participate in the Virtual BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, November 25, 2024. CFO, Peter Kuipers, will present at the 2024 Citi Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and reply of the fireside chat presentations will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at .

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we aim to extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology's impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

