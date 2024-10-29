Leading Lawyers Begin Chips General Counsel Boot Camp

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eleven lawyers began ChIPs General Counsel Boot Camp, October 16 at ChIPs Global Summit in Washington, D.C.

ChIPs Graduates One Boot Camp Cohort and Launched a New One

- Joan Toth

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ChIPs Network has launched its third annual General Counsel Boot Camp, a 12-month course for lawyers who aspire to be general counsel. ChIPs, the leading global organization for women in tech, law and policy, launched the cohort October 16 at the ChIPs Global Summit in Washington, D.C.

ChIPs General Counsel Boot Camp“is a unique opportunity for professional development and personal growth,” said program designer Monica Phillips, ChIPs director of learning, content and DEI.“It has been an incredible experience to watch the cohort members gain the necessary leadership skills and personal growth to take the next step in their careers. Many of our previous participants have been promoted to the chief level, including three who have stepped into general counsel roles.”

ChIPs Boot Camp is designed to prepare in-house counsel who are a step or two away from the general counsel position and law firm partners for the C-suite. Participants will engage in 21 hours of learning, leadership development and coaching, special programming, mentoring and networking opportunities.

Members of the new 2024-2025 cohort are Catherine Cambridge of Hearsay Systems; Michele Connors of Cirrus Logic; Rachel Herder of Mammoth Biosciences; Kali Hira of Apple; Sha Hua of Amazon Lab126; Chantal Hwang of Apple; Samantha Lawson of Coinbase; Laura Richardson of Agiloft; Rose Oskanian, formerly of Vitara Biomedical; Mala Sahai of Gladstone Institutes; and Meghan Van Horn of NeoGenomics Laboratories.

Congrats to this year's grads

ChIPs General Counsel Bootcamp is made possible by a grant from ChIPs Board Director Dorian Daley, former general counsel of Oracle and a board member of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy.“As someone who has held the title of general counsel, I can speak to the vitality of a program like this,” said Daley.“Having women and mentors in the general counsel world is an invaluable resource.”

“This Boot Camp serves as a career catapult for women working to overcome the gender gap at the highest levels of IP law and policy,” said ChIPs Executive Director Joan Toth.“We're grateful for Dorian Daley's vision and support of this effort and other leaders' unflagging commitment to gender equity in this field.”

Graduating from the program this year are Melissa A. Boge of Intel; Miko Brown, formerly with Airbnb; Jennifer M. Brumbaugh of GKN Automotive; Megan Chung of Ouster Inc.; Dolores DiBella of the National Football League; Elena DiMuzio of Kammerud DiMuzio LLP; Dana Dombrowski of Snap-on Inc.; Monica Grewal of WilmerHale; Kate Hooker of Greenhouse Software Inc.; Jeanne P. Lukasavage of BD; Mary Catherine Malley of Juniper Networks; Mehrin (Mir) Masud-Elias of Arnold & Porter; Tal Samet of JFrog; and Parijat Sharma of Meta.

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 7,000 members and 31 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.

Olivia Moorer

ChIPs Network Inc

+1 773 750-1798

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.