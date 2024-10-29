Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 43,061

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has risen to 43,061 martyrs, in addition to 101,233 wounded, most of whom are children and women.

Medical sources in Gaza said that 115 persons have been killed in launched by the on the Strip since dawn today, 109 of them in the north, noting that there are other numbers of under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are not able to reach them.

Qatar condemns in strongest terms Israeli Knesset's approval of draft law banning UNRWA activities in occupied Palestinian territories

Read Also

Palestinians bury bodies during a funeral in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on October 29, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

Read Also

More than 94 persons were killed in the Beit Lahia massacre at dawn today, in addition to dozens of wounded and missing people, as the Gaza Strip and its residents have been exposed for more than a year to a devastating Israeli war, which has left more than 144,000 martyrs and wounded, and more than 10,000 missing, amidst massive destruction and famine that killed dozens of children and elderly people, in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.