Grain Commerce Platform Arya.Ag Gets USD 19 Mn From US DFC

(MENAFN- KNN India)
New Delhi, Oct 29 (KNN)
Arya, a leading Indian grain commerce platform, has secured a USD 19.8 million commitment from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to guarantee a debt facility for its agri-commerce subsidiary Aryatech.
The funding, announced Monday, follows the company's USD 29 million equity round raised in the previous quarter.
The agricultural technology company operates a digital marketplace that enables farmers and farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to store and sell their post-harvest produce.
Currently, Arya maintains a presence across 60 per cent of Indian districts, managing over 11,000 agri-warehouses and facilitating the annual aggregation and storage of grain valued at USD 3 billion.
"DFC is pleased to support AryaTech in expanding its growing agri-tech platform connecting small farmers and farmer producer organisations to buyers in underserved regions of India," said James Polan, DFC's Vice President of Health & Agribusiness.
"This transaction aligns with our goal of supporting economic growth and prosperity in communities across India," he added.
The platform has demonstrated strong financial performance, reporting a profit before tax of Rs 22 crore in FY24, with a 77 per cent growth over the previous year.
The company currently facilitates the disbursement of over USD 1.5 billion in loans to small-holder farmers, their organisations, and other stakeholders.
Prasanna Rao, Co-Founder and CEO of Arya, emphasised that the new funding will enhance the company's ability to connect farmers and FPOs with buyers beyond their existing networks, fostering a more efficient and inclusive agricultural marketplace.
The investment comes at a time when India's agritech market is poised for significant growth. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the sector is projected to expand from USD 4 billion in 2022 to USD 34 billion by 2027, with the food crop segment alone expected to grow from USD 3 billion to USD 25 billion during the same period.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN29102024000155011030ID1108830283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.