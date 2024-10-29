عربي


The Rising Demand For EHS Audits In The Asia Pacific Region

10/29/2024 2:00:56 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this episode of the Rethinking EHS podcast, we discuss EHS audits in the APAC region, diving into regional comparisons and how the industry has been evolving. We hear from experts David Cham, Country Manager, ESC Singapore, Sandra O'Brien-Kelly, Principal Environmental Scientist and Technical Director of Environmental Auditing and Sustainability, Tonkin + Taylor New Zealand and Tom Tang, Senior Project Manager, Anew Global Consulting in China. The group covers key drivers of change and their advice to multinational companies looking to do their audits more efficiently.

Listen Here:

  • Spotify:
  • Apple Podcasts:

3BL

