Patentplus Inventor Develops Improved Grip For The Blade Holder On A Hockey Skate (PPK-108)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching hockey and witnessed a player's blade being knocked off. Every time he got up to skate without the blade he would slip. I thought there should be a way to safely grip the ice until the blade can be replaced," said an inventor, from East
Northport, N.Y., "so I invented the Klis Invention. My design enables a player to get back to the bench for blade replacement and back into the game without missing a shift."
The invention provides an improved grip for the blade holder on a hockey skate. In doing so, it allows the player to safely get back to the bench for blade replacement. As a result, it helps prevent slips and falls. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all players ranging from professional
hockey
players to young
competitive
players.
The Klis Invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
