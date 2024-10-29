Dairy Council Of California Releases 2023–2024 Annual Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California is proud to announce the release of its 2023–2024 Annual Report, highlighting a transformative year of growth, innovation and sustained commitment to improving community through the of healthy eating patterns and dairy's vital role in nutrition.

The report showcases key initiatives and achievements from the past year, including the successful rebranding of the organization. With a sharpened focus on collaboration and innovation, Dairy Council of California has deepened its impact by working closely with educators, health professionals and community leaders across California to deliver science-based nutrition information and resources.

Key highlights from the 2023–2024 Annual Report include:



2,795,715 California children and families learned about the value of dairy foods 415,903 individuals educated through Mobile Dairy Classroom

344 staff-led exhibits, trainings and technical advising

79 podium presentations locally, nationally and internationally

Amy DeLisio, CEO of Dairy Council of California, emphasized the importance of the organization's goals:“I am proud to present Dairy Council of California's 2023–2024 Annual Report, which brings our mission to life. This report highlights how our four core strategies of dairy agricultural literacy, education and advocacy, partnerships and collaborations, and a thriving organization advance milk and dairy foods as part of healthy, sustainable eating patterns. Our outcomes reflect our commitment to elevating health, promoting nutrition education and advancing agricultural literacy across California.”

As Dairy Council of California evolves, it remains unwavering in the mission to champion dairy's essential role in sustainable nutrition and to strengthen partnerships within the dairy community.

For more information and to view the full 2023–2024 Annual Report, visit DairyCouncilofCA.org .

Contact:

Meggan Rush

Communications Manager

Dairy Council of