Avista Foundation Awards 27 Grants To Support Local Initiatives


10/29/2024 12:01:12 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, the Avista Foundation has awarded more than $500,000 through its grant program

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation is awarding $122,750 in grants to 27 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska to support economic and community development.

“With these contributions, the Avista Foundation is creating positive change, driving economic development, and enriching our communities,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO.

The third-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:

  • Supporting AHANA 's efforts to serve multi-ethnic and multicultural business owners in Spokane, Washington.
  • Bringing area lighting to improve safety at the Sandpoint Skatepark in Sandpoint, Idaho.
  • Enabling program expansion with a new larger building at Southeast Alaska Food Bank in Juneau, Alaska.
  • Helping Southern Oregon Child and Family Council Inc's LISTO Family Literacy Program provide education for Latinx adults in Jackson County, Oregon.

The full list of third-quarter awards includes:

Name State Award
AHANA Washington $ 10,000
Bonner County Skatepark Association Idaho $ 1,500
Cup of Cool Water Washington $ 2,000
Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship Washington $ 2,500
Clearwater Community Complex, Inc. Idaho $ 5,000
Freedom Farms Oregon $ 1,500
Global Neighborhood Washington $ 3,500
Hispanic Business Professional Association dba Nuestras Raices Washington $ 10,000
Homeshare Kootenai County Inc Idaho $ 2,000
Latinos En Spokane Washington $ 2,500
Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Inc Idaho $ 2,000
NAMI Far North Idaho $ 1,000
Operation Healthy Family Washington $ 3,000
Spokanimal CARE Washington $ 1,500
Sky Lakes Foundation Oregon $ 5,000
Southeast Alaska Food Bank Alaska $ 10,000
Southern Oregon Child and Family Council, Inc. Oregon $ 3,000
Spokane Alliance United Washington $ 3,500
Spokane Area Jewish Family Services Washington $ 1,000
Spokane Humane Society Washington $ 1,500
Spokane Independent Metro Business Alliance (SIMBA) Washington $ 7,500
Spokane Valley HUB (dba HUB Sports Center) Washington $ 10,000
Spruce Root Inc. Alaska $ 5,000
Valley Community Center Washington $ 1,250
WA-ID Volunteer Center Idaho $ 2,000
St Vincent de Paul CDA Idaho $ 10,000
Providence Foundation Washington $ 15,000


The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Environmental and arts and culture proposals are due by November 1, 2024. Organizations can see if they are eligible and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com .

About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

Contact:
Media: Ariana Barrey (509) 279-3308, ...
Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174


