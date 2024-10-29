New Report from EdReports Shows Growing Gap Between Availability and Classroom Use of Standards-Aligned Instructional Materials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite increased availability of quality materials, nearly half of teachers lack access to standards-aligned curricula, new study finds

Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, EdReports , a nonprofit organization that provides free reviews of instructional materials, released the 2023“State of the Instructional Materials Market” report , revealing a widening divide between the availability of standards-aligned instructional materials and their use in classrooms across the United States.

The annual report draws from data in EdReports' over 1,100 published reviews and the RAND Corporation's American Instructional Resources Survey (AIRS), highlighting trends in K–12 education, as well as significant disparities in the adoption of aligned materials for English language arts (ELA), mathematics, and science. The analysis reveals that, while the availability of high-quality instructional materials has grown, more than half of teachers still lack regular access to aligned curricula, despite its essential role in fostering educational equity and improving student outcomes.

"Access to aligned materials is a key component in delivering effective, equitable education, yet too many classrooms continue to go without," said Eric Hirsch, Executive Director of EdReports.“Our findings underscore the need for states, districts, and schools to go beyond simply procuring quality materials. Providing the support necessary for successful implementation is critical to bridging this gap.”

Availability of Aligned Materials is Increasing, but Usage is Lagging

EdReports has reviewed 97% of the known comprehensive K–12 ELA and math materials, and nearly 40% of science materials, showing increased availability. However, only 35% of ELA and 51% of math teachers report using at least one aligned curriculum weekly. Science lags even further, with just 6% of science teachers using aligned materials regularly.

Teachers' Experiences Vary Greatly by Subject

While 69% of high school ELA materials meet alignment criteria, only 44% of elementary ELA materials do, highlighting the need for greater attention to early literacy resources. Science also presents challenges, with only one-quarter of middle school materials meeting alignment standards.

Use of Aligned Materials Supports Evidence-Based Teaching Practices

Teachers using aligned materials are more likely to implement high-impact instructional practices, such as engaging students in scientific models or justifying mathematical solutions. These practices promote critical thinking and deepen student engagement across subjects. Comprehensive Support for Implementation Remains Essential

The report emphasizes the role of curriculum-based professional learning (CBPL) in increasing the effective use of aligned materials. Teachers with access to CBPL spend significantly more time focused on instructional materials, underscoring its necessity for successful adoption and use.

The findings make clear that aligning the instructional resources market with classroom practices requires intentional efforts to support educators. EdReports encourages states, districts, and educational leaders to focus on selection processes that center teacher input, prioritize high-quality professional development, and ultimately ensure all students have access to the best materials.

For further details, please refer to the complete report at EdReports.or .

EdReports is at the forefront of the curriculum reform movement. By increasing the capacity of educators to identify and demand the highest quality curriculum, EdReports is both disrupting a multibillion-dollar market and transforming the way students are taught and ultimately perform. With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, online, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained nearly 900 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,100 reviews of math, ELA, and science curricula. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.



