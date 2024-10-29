Ellucian: THE 2024 COLLEGE LANDSCAPE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hear expert insight on the biggest issues facing students, families and colleges: from cost and aid to mental and the impact of AI

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Fall is here, and many high school students are now weighing their options for college. For students and parents looking for insight into the current landscape of higher education, help is here!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian, the leading higher education technology provider for 2,900 institutions globally serving 22 million students, discusses the biggest issues facing students, families and colleges today, including:



Understanding the increased choices that higher education offers

Navigating student mental health and corresponding financial stress

Changes to financial aid deadlines this year, including FAFSA, which more than 17 million students fill out annually Deciphering the evolving impact of AI and technology on education and the job market

Laura also shares results from Ellucian's recent survey of 1,500 students on the impact of college cost and financial aid and how it weighs on the mental health of students. Key results include:



59% of students considered dropping out due to financial stress.

57% said they had to choose between college expenses and basic needs like food and clothing. 76% of students reported that the amount of financial aid awarded to them and the overall financial aid process impacted their college choice.

For more information please visit:

ellucian

MORE ABOUT LAURA IPSEN

Laura K. Ipsen is president and chief executive officer of Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for more than 2,900 higher education institutions in more than 50 countries. She has more than 25 years of experience as a technology executive in Silicon Valley, driving transformation in the public and private sectors and spurring adoption of comprehensive solutions in high-growth industries at Oracle Corporation, Microsoft and Cisco Systems. Earlier in her career, Ipsen also held leadership roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Acer America, and Hitachi Data Systems.

SOURCE Ellucian

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED