Joe & The Juice Opens a Pickup-Only Store in Bnaider

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) new Joe & The Juice store in the Bnaider area. The opening coincides with the launch of its “Joe” app, enabling a quick and easy way for customers to place their orders before arrival.



The Joe & The Juice store located in Bnaider Resort aims to serve customers from the Bnaider and nearby chalets. It introduces a new concept where customers can place their orders through the "Joe" app or at the store's window and enjoy the convenience of pre-ordering and payment. Customers can also collect points with every purchase and receive a variety of tailored rewards and benefits as they progress in the “Joe” loyalty program.



The opening of this store reflects Joe & The Juice’s commitment to enabling customers to enjoy healthy food and beverage on the go, aligning with the younger generation's modern and fast-paced lifestyle.



Joe & The Juice's other Kuwait locations are in Argania Complex in Shuwaikh,

Argan Square in Salmiya, The Walk Mall in Ardiya, Al Andalus Complex in Hawally, The Warehouse in South Sabahiya, Sahara Golf Resort next to Hunting and Equestrian Club, GUST campus in West Mishref, Al Khiran Mall, Arraya Centre in Kuwait City, and Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1- Arrivals, Murouj in Sabah Al Salem, and Vibes Complex in Abu Al Hasaniya, and Bnaider Resort, which operates 24 hours a day from Thursday to Saturday.





