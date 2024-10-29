Network International Partners With Ant International To Provide Wallet Tech Solutions To Banks, Fintechs And Telcos In Middle East & Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Network International (Network) ( ), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and leading global digital payment and provider Ant International, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore extension of innovative digital payment solutions to businesses in the Middle East and Africa, driving digital transformation and financial inclusion in the region.

The ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Jamal Abdulla AlSuwaidi , the Ambassador of The United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Singapore.

As part of the partnership, Network will look to leverage Alipay+ Wallet Tech solutions such as developing e-wallet capabilities to better serve its customers across MEA. Alipay+ Wallet Tech provides a full suite of e-wallet solutions, enabling customers to build e-wallet apps quickly or empowering them to build super apps. It supports prominent e-wallets across the globe, empowering them to service millions of their users.

The MoU also intends to expand this partnership to other MEA countries in the near future. Network will also look to introduce Alipay+ payment solutions to the online platforms it supports in this region, providing consumers a combined online and offline seamless QR code payment experience by using their home e-wallets or preferred digital payment methods. Alipay+ currently connects over 30 digital payment methods across the world.

Additionally, through this partnership, Network intends to collaborate will with Ant International's payment and digitisation services platform Antom, to enhance Antom's card payment processing capabilities with international debit and credit cards issued in UAE, enabling global merchants to accept more local payment methods and better connect with local consumers.

Nandan Mer, Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said:“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Ant International to expand their footprint in the Middle East and Africa and contribute to financial inclusion efforts within the region. This collaboration underscores our commitment to accelerating digital transformation, enabling the growth of businesses in the region”.

Peng Yang, Chief Executive Officer, Ant International , said:“We are delighted to join hands with Network International to serve regional and global merchants, including SMEs in UAE and the MEA region. By combining our innovative technologies and digitisation solutions with Network's deep know-how of this region, we are providing more growth opportunities to the merchants, enabling them to thrive in the digital era.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Network International.

Media Inquiries:

Network International

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 303 2431

Email: ...al

Janine Alamir

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: ...

Ant International

Joshua Way

Email: ...

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa's largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.



About Ant International:

Headquartered in Singapore, Ant International powers the future of global commerce with digital innovation for everyone and every business to thrive. In close collaboration with partners, we support merchants of all sizes worldwide to realize their growth aspirations through a comprehensive range of tech-driven digital payment and financial services solutions.

About Alipay+:

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border mobile payment and digitalization technology solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

About Antom:

Ant International's Antom is a leading provider of payment and digitization services to merchants worldwide. Antom provides one-stop, vertical-specific digital payment solutions to meet the payment needs for merchants of all sizes, especially SMEs. With a presence in over 150 markets, Antom currently supports merchants in over 40 markets with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. Antom also provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitization services to help merchant in digital operations and to better engage with their customers.