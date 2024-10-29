Amir Receives Written Message From Algerian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the sisterly People's Republic of Algeria HE Abdelmadjid Tebboune, pertaining to bilateral relations.

The message was handed over to Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during his meeting today with Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Lounes Magramane.