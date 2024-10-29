Amir Receives Written Message From Algerian President
10/29/2024 9:20:18 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Abdelmadjid Tebboune, pertaining to bilateral relations.
The message was handed over to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during his meeting today with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Lounes Magramane.
