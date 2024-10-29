Sourcepass' Jenna Ar-Bab Recognized As A CRN 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Company, has named Jenna Ar-Bab, Chief Operating Officer, as a 2024 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organizations.

The driving force behind Jenna's impact lies in her response to a critical need within Sourcepass - fostering unified teams, aligned with a clear vision that seamlessly brings together client experience and employee enablement. Her leadership ensures that strategic goals are not merely conceptual but are translated into tangible, day-to-day execution, emphasizing an operating rhythm and cadence for reporting and sharing information across all levels of the business.

"Jenna truly exemplifies the

Sourcepass mission," said Chuck Canton, CEO of Sourcepass. "Her commitment to innovation has boosted our operational efficiency, allowing our team to focus on high-impact work and deliver more personalized attention to our clients. As a result, we've become a more agile and responsive organization, consistently adding value and elevating the client experience."



"The professionals recognized on CRN's 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have distinguished themselves as passionate trailblazers early in their IT channel careers," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "We honor their remarkable, innovative contributions to the success of their companies and the wider IT channel. We look forward to seeing all the ways you help the channel thrive in the future."

The CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list is online at and will be featured in the December print edition of CRN Magazine.

About

Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED