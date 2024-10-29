Zelensky Meets With Iceland's President In Reykjavik

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Presidents of Ukraine and Iceland, Volodymyr Zelensky and Halla Tómasdóttir, have discussed countering Russian disinformation and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

Zelensky said this in a post on his page , Ukrinform reports.

“In Reykjavík, I met with the President of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir. Among the topics we discussed were Iceland's participation in the Demining Capability Coalition and training of Ukrainian sappers, rehabilitation for wounded warriors, and the involvement of Icelandic companies in prosthetics. We also talked about the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, countering Russian disinformation, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and preparations for the second Peace Summit,” Zelensky noted.

He thanked Iceland for supporting Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion and for hosting the crucial Ukraine-Nordic meeting.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed investments in defense production and support for Ukraine on its path to NATO with Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson.

Photo: President's Office