Ukraine To Create Register Of Children Deported To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting on Tuesday approved a procedure for the creation of a register of children deported or forcibly displaced in connection with the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, the interdepartmental commission on verification of information on children deported or forcibly displaced in connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was established and its composition was approved. The regulations on the commission were endorsed.

Russian troops shelled Stanislav in Kherson region at night, twowounded

As reported, on August 28 Ukraine returned 14 children, aged from 2.5 months to 16 years, and their families from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.