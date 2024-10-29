Premier MSP Compliance Program Introduces Advanced Compliance Response Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cyber Verify program expands program features with live compliance helpdesk focused on helping MSPs (Managed Service Providers) achieve compliance objectives; UCS 3.0 expands MSP standard to include controls covering incident response, AI, and defense

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSPAlliance®, the international association and certification authority for Security, Cloud Computing, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced today the launch of its new Cyber VerifyTM Compliance Response Center (CRC) designed for MSPs and cloud providers. MSPAlliance also introduced a significant update to the Unified Certification Standard (UCS) for Cloud & Managed Service Providers. UCS 3.0 brings numerous enhancements to the 20-year-old standard, allowing it to be mapped to many globally accepted cybersecurity frameworks.

Cyber Verify

Cyber Response Center

The Cyber Response Center (CRC) amplifies the Cyber Verify program by giving MSPs access to live analysts with real experience in MSP compliance, certifications, and audits. Cyber Verify is a program, built by MSPs exclusively for MSPs, designed to help MSPs achieve compliance, MSP operational maturity, improve cybersecurity, and deliver powerful Compliance as a Service solutions to an increasingly diverse and complex customer base. Available to all Cyber Verify program participants, the CRC delivers real-time feedback and guidance for all compliance projects.

"The Cyber VerifyTM Compliance Response Center is a groundbreaking evolution in MSP compliance," said Celia Weaver, president, and co-founder of MSPAlliance. "The CRC further separates Cyber Verify from other GRC tools in that it finally offers MSPs access to real people, not just a tool, to answer questions related to MSP compliance, service delivery maturity, and security."

Weaver further stated, "The launch of the Cyber Verify Compliance Response Center is a testament to our commitment to cybersecurity excellence. We understand the challenges MSPs face in protecting their data and maintaining compliance. The Cyber Verify CRC is here to support MSPs every step of the way."

CRC Features:

The Cyber VerifyTM Compliance Response Center (CRC) oversees ongoing Cyber Verify projects, delivering the following:



Prompt human responses

Compliance support

MSP specific guidance

CaaS advisory and consulting for MSPs

Compliance evidence support and analysis Audit & Certification consulting addressing most of the global cybersecurity frameworks, certifications, and audits

Cyber Verify remains the only MSP compliance program purpose built for MSPs, based on an MSP standard (the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & Managed Service Providers), and capable of unleashing powerful MSP Compliance as a Service, vCISO, and vCIO services.

UCS 3.0

Established in 2004, the UCS framework remains the only purpose built standard explicitly made for the managed services and Software as a Service profession. The 2024 updates address significant additions and enhancements to areas such as AI management, supply chain vendor oversight, managed services contracts, and cyber incident response.

Additionally, UCS 3.0 brings the standard into closer alignment with most of the relevant global cybersecurity frameworks, allowing MSPs to achieve compliance with multiple frameworks by simply aligning their MSP practice to the UCS.

UCS Domains

The UCS is divided into five Domains: Expertise, Trust, Security, Resilience, and Transparency. These Domains are a collection of ten Objectives working in unison to create a framework that ensures MSP/Cloud organizations comply with rigorous standards. Each Domain includes specific Objectives and Requirements that need to be fulfilled to obtain certification.

Expertise

This Domain focuses on the knowledge and skills required to offer high-quality services. The company must demonstrate strategic planning capabilities and have well-documented policies and procedures.

Trust

Trust is essential in the relationship between the organization and its customers. This Domain evaluates the measures in place to ensure the integrity and reliability of services provided.

Security

Security is a cornerstone of the UCS. The organization must show that it can protect data and resources from unauthorized access and potential threats.

Resilience

This Domain assesses the organization's ability to withstand and recover from disruptions. It includes requirements related to risk management and business continuity planning.

Transparency

Transparency involves clear communication and openness with customers and stakeholders. The organization must provide accurate and timely information regarding its services and performance.

Each of these Domains is designed to ensure that the organization maintains a high standard of service, trust, and reliability.

Achieving certification under the UCS demonstrates a commitment to excellence and a dedication to upholding the highest industry standards.

Industry Quotes:

"Cyber Verify has been invaluable to our efforts to provide assurance to our customers and prospects," said Marcus Thompson, CEO of Expedient Technology Solutions. "Cyber Verify effectively communicates the commitment Expedient has made in our technology, security, and data private investments."

"Cyber Verify made a big difference in terms of helping Parachute prepare for and meet industry standards such as SOC 2," said Elmo Taddeo, CEO of Parachute. "Not only did the program make it much easier to achieve SOC 2, but it has now enabled us to help our managed services clients to also prepare so these same industry standards."

Cyber Verify Web API

Cyber Verify has also launched a RESTful API to allow technical integration with many common MSP tools, including ticketing platforms, RMM, EDR/MDR, and backup technologies.

MSPAlliance is actively working with leading MSP tool vendors to develop integrations with Cyber Verify, making the compliance process even easier for MSPs.

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000, MSPAlliance has been dedicated to helping MSPs become better service providers. Collaborating with corporate members worldwide, MSPAlliance works towards setting standards, policies, and best practices, benefiting its members and governments alike. For more information, visit .

