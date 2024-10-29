TB Diagnostics Market Growth, Size, Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB). Tuberculosis affects the lungs in most cases, but it can also affect other body parts. The majority of infections are asymptomatic, which is known as latent tuberculosis. Around 10% of latent infections advance to active illness, killing around half of the infected individuals if left untreated.

Chronic cough with bloody mucus, fever, night sweats, and are all common symptoms of active tuberculosis. A skin test is the most prevalent tuberculosis diagnostic method, while blood tests are becoming more common.

Increasing Prevalence of Tuberculosis and Preponderance of Multidrug-Resistant TB to Drive the TB Diagnostics Market Growth

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacteria that causes tuberculosis. Despite being treated, it remains one of the significant causes of death in adults, particularly in underdeveloped countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tuberculosis affects about a quarter of the world's population. In addition, tuberculosis-infected people have a 5% to 10% probability of being very unwell.

People with compromised immune systems, such as HIV, malnutrition, diabetes, or smokers, are more prone to get sick. Tuberculosis is the world's thirteenth most significant cause of death, and the second-leading infectious killer after COVID-19, surpassing HIV/AIDS. In 2020, 1.5 million individuals died of tuberculosis, including 214000 HIV-positive people.

Only eight countries account for two-thirds of the world's TB sufferers. The top seven countries on the list are China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and South Africa. Tuberculosis is a disease that affects people of all ages and from all layers of society. This increased prevalence is expected to impact market growth during the forecast period substantially.

MDR-TB is a kind of tuberculosis that does not respond to the most effective first-line antituberculosis drugs, such as isoniazid and rifampicin. MDR-TB is still a public health emergency and a hazard to public health. According to WHO Tuberculosis Fact Sheets, just one in every three people with drug-resistant tuberculosis got treated in 2020.

Drug-resistant tuberculosis is more likely to develop in people who have come into contact with a drug-resistant tuberculosis patient, who do not take their medicines as prescribed by their doctor, who redevelop tuberculosis after being treated once, and who come from zones where drug-resistant tuberculosis is common.

The diagnosis of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis can be time-consuming and expensive. Second-line medications can be used to treat MDR-TB. On the other hand, second-line treatment options are restricted and require lengthy chemotherapy (up to two years) using expensive and sometimes dangerous medications. MDR/RR TB patients had a global treatment success rate of 59% in 2018. As a result, these factors are likely to develop significantly during the forecast period, as previously stated.

Increasing Number of Market Approval of Pipeline Diagnostic Products

Many new tuberculosis diagnosis options have lately become accessible. However, the reality remains largely unaltered, with new tuberculosis cases regularly reported. Despite the availability of the GeneXpert MTB/RIF, most nations still regard the sputum smear microscopy test (which does not disclose medication susceptibility) to be the diagnostic gold standard.

Advancements in nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) such as GeneXpert Omni and Ultra and Molbio's TrueNAT have been validated in recent years. Encouragement of gene set research to predict active tuberculosis disease and differentiate it from latent tuberculosis and other infections could lead to the development of new blood tests in the future. For active tuberculosis, there is currently no reliable serological test. In addition, pediatric TB is being identified with more success.

As a result, increased investments in research and development to find precise and effective TB detection methods are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period further.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress toward tuberculosis objectives, prompting the implementation of new tuberculosis control and treatment measures. According to recent studies, around 1 million people had difficulty getting diagnosed with tuberculosis during the pandemic. As a result, demand for tuberculosis diagnostic tests and measures is expected to increase in many parts of the world. As a result, the pandemic had a favorable impact on the demand for TB diagnostics.

For the global TB diagnostics market, the post-pandemic period will be crucial. As the COVID-19 outbreak passes, the market growth will moderate slightly. Other factors, such as the rising prevalence of tuberculosis among people worldwide, will continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. Overall, the global TB diagnostics market will swiftly rebound and show signs of growth following the pandemic.

Regional Insights

Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa make up the market's five regions. North America and the Asia Pacific are the two most important markets for TB diagnostics. The growing Americas market can be attributed to the increased demand for sophisticated healthcare and the use of technology and innovative testing for diagnosis, treatment, care, rehabilitation, and overall healthcare improvement. Increased research and development spending for better tuberculosis diagnostics is anticipated to augment the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second-largest market for TB diagnostics, with an expected market value of USD 644.14 million by 2030. The increased prevalence of tuberculosis among Japan's senior population is expected to fuel the tuberculosis diagnostics market. Lack of access to proper water, sanitation, and hospital beds is directly linked to tuberculosis. Since Asia-Pacific is a developing region, all additional facilities are not available. The market for tuberculosis diagnostics is growing as the incidence of tuberculosis rises.

Europe had the third-largest market share in the global tuberculosis diagnostics market. The tuberculosis diagnostics market is predicted to grow due to many government efforts. The European Tuberculosis Laboratory Initiative was launched by the Global Laboratory Initiative and the World Health Organization. In response to the high incidence of MDR-TB in the European Region, steps were initiated to build tuberculosis diagnostic capability.

Diabetes mellitus is becoming more common in the Middle East and Africa. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the Middle East and North Africa have the highest regional prevalence at 16.20 %. Also, by 2045, the region is expected to have the second-highest diabetes prevalence, with 136 million diabetics. Diabetes mellitus raises the risk of tuberculosis in patients, which is expected to strengthen the region's tuberculosis diagnostic market.

The global TB diagnostics market was valued at USD 1,337.30 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.56% by 2030.

By test type, the nucleic acid testing (NAT) segment is expected to reach USD 561.32 million by 2030.

By end-users, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment are expected to reach USD 934.93 million by 2030. Geographically, the global TB diagnostics market is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Americas and the Asia-Pacific were the two significant regional markets in 2021.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Becton Dickinson and CompanyHoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Qiagen NVHologic Inc.BioMerieux SAOxford Immunotec Ltd.Cepheid Inc.Akonni Biosystems Inc.PAR PharmaceuticalsAlere Inc. (Abbott)Lionex GmbHCreative DiagnosticsHain Life Science. Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Global Manufacturing Capabilities for Sterile and Biologics in China.

In December 2022 , TrueMark Infectious Disease Research Panels Are Now Available From Thermo Fisher Scientific.

In December 2022 , New research from Roche suggests that glofitamab and Lunsumio may be advantageous as fixed-duration, over-the-counter lymphoma treatments.

In August 2022 , Roche introduced a new diagnostic test to help researchers better understand how the immune system reacts to SARS-CoV-2. In December 2022 , A companion diagnostic to Mirati Therapeutics' KRAZATI for non-small cell lung cancer was approved by the FDA for QIAGEN.

By Test TypeNucleic Acid Testing (NAT)Skin Test / Mantoux Test (TST)Blood Test / Serology TestSMEAR MicroscopyCultured-Based TestsRadiography TestsOthersBy End-UserHospitals and Diagnostic LaboratoriesPhysician's Office LaboratoriesReference LaboratoriesAcademics and Research Facilities