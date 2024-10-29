2Morrow Appoints Dr. Tamara Stclaire To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jo Masterson, CEO at 2MorrowKIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2Morrow, a leader in digital behavioral health solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tamara StClaire to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience in healthcare and a proven track record of launching award-winning solutions, Tamara brings unparalleled expertise in commercial strategy and innovation that will support 2Morrow's mission to expand its reach to help millions to improve their lives using evidence-based, behavioral digital health."We are excited to welcome Tamara to our board," said Jo Masterson, CEO, 2Morrow. "Her deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and her strategic insights will help drive the next phase of growth for 2Morrow."Tamara is known for her ability to unlock growth opportunities by leveraging assets and fostering partnerships that lead to new revenue streams. In her current role as President of Primary Care Delivery Services at MaineHealth, she is leading initiatives that prioritize patient engagement and cost-effective care-aligning closely with 2Morrow's focus on improving health outcomes through accessible and scalable digital health programs."I am thrilled to join the 2Morrow board and work alongside such a forward-thinking group," said Dr. StClaire. "I look forward to contributing to the company's vision of transforming health behavior through digital solutions, and I am excited to help shape the future of health and wellness in a rapidly evolving market."Tamara's extensive experience includes leadership positions at Roche, Xerox Healthcare and Florida Blue. Her pioneering approach to innovation has earned her industry accolades, including Health Data Management's "Most Powerful Woman in Healthcare IT."Her appointment to 2Morrow's board comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its portfolio of evidence-based digital health programs. Dr. StClaire's expertise in navigating complex healthcare ecosystems and scaling innovative solutions will be invaluable as 2Morrow strengthens its position as a trusted partner to health plans, employers, public health, and providers.For more information about 2Morrow, please visit or view our product overview video .###About 2Morrow: 2Morrow is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health and wellness solutions. Trusted by some of the nation's largest employers, states, and health plans, we've empowered over half a million individuals on their journey to improved health, showcasing our dedication to expanding access to care. At 2Morrow, we're committed to utilizing innovative technology and cutting-edge research to drive impactful change and enhance well-being. For more information, please visitFor all media inquiries, please contact:

