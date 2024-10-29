عربي


Man Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Lvove Village In Kherson Region

10/29/2024 7:14:34 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 61-year-old man was killed yesterday as a result of an enemy mortar attack on the village of Lvove in the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russians have ended the life of another resident of the Kherson region. The tragic news came from the village of Lvove,” the statement says.

As noted, on 28 October, the enemy fired a mortar at a residential area. A 61-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in the yard of his own home.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kherson region, the Russian army attacked a residential area in the village of Stanislav at night, injuring two adults and two children in one of the houses.

UkrinForm

