One more US outlet refrains from election endorsement

(MENAFN) As the November 5 election approaches, USA Today has announced that it will not endorse either Kamala Harris or Donald for president, marking a notable shift in its editorial stance. This decision makes USA Today the third major American publication to refrain from making an endorsement this election cycle, following the lead of the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.



In the previous election in 2020, USA Today endorsed Joe Biden, praising him for providing “a shaken nation a harbor of calm and competence” and asserting that he was “well positioned to repair the wreckage” left by Donald Trump’s presidency. The newspaper, which boasts around 130,000 print subscribers and millions more online, emphasized its commitment to delivering “the facts that matter and the trusted information they need to make informed decisions” in lieu of an endorsement this year.



USA Today’s decision aligns with that of the Washington Post, which has a long history of endorsing candidates and introduced the slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness” after Trump’s election in 2016. The Post cited a desire to “return to our roots” as a primary reason for not endorsing any candidate this year. Its owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, described the decision as “principled,” arguing that endorsements do not significantly influence election outcomes and can create a perception of bias.



Similarly, the Los Angeles Times’ owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, rejected the editorial board’s recommendation to endorse Harris, asserting that not endorsing a candidate would be less divisive amid an already tumultuous election year. This refusal led to the resignation of three members of the editorial board, highlighting the contentious nature of endorsements in today’s political climate.



As media outlets navigate the complexities of electoral politics, USA Today’s move reflects a growing trend among major publications to prioritize neutrality and focus on informing readers rather than aligning with specific candidates.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828428