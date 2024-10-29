Arab League Condemns Israeli Occupation's Ban On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit strongly condemned on Tuesday the Israeli occupation's decision to ban the UN refugee agency that provides vital services to more than 5.5 million Palestinian refugees.

In a statement released, Abul-Gheith emphasized that this decision jeopardized the future of millions of Palestinians, marking yet another step in a longstanding plan by the to undermine the agency's role, damage its international standing, and cut off its funding sources.

Abul-Gheith stressed that the decision violates international law as the agency was established by a UN resolution in 1949 and the responsibility for maintaining it lies with the United Nations General Assembly.

He also urged Security Council member states, in particular, to oppose this dangerous decision, warning that humanitarian efforts in Gaza will collapse entirely if the agency's role is disregarded or its activities are restricted. (end)

mfm













MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108828426