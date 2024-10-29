Victims Of Israeli Occupation's Beit Lahia Attack Increase To 93
10/29/2024 7:11:29 AM
GAZA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Gaza health authorities said on Tuesday that victims of the Israeli Occupation forces attack on a house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, had jumped to 93 people, 25 of them were women and children.
The authorities added in a statement that scores of others were injured in the attack on a five-story building located in Beit Lahia, indicating that 40 people were missing under the rubble.
The civil defense, on its part, claimed that over 100 individuals resided in the building prior to its targeting.
It continued that the Israeli occupation was carrying out its onslaught for the previous five days without the civil defense or medical staff being able to rescue people.
The northern Gaza Strip, home to some 100,000 Palestinians, is besieged by the Israeli occupation troops for the 24th day with no water or food allowed in. (pickup previous)
