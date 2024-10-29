Google introduces AI-edited pictures with new tools

(MENAFN) AI has made photo editing simpler and more accessible, from basic cropping to advanced tasks like removing unwanted objects or adjusting lighting. Tools like Google’s Magic Editor and Magic Eraser are now widely available, making it easy for users to refine their images with just a few clicks. Over the past year, major tech companies have rapidly introduced AI editing tools, transforming how people approach image and video manipulation.



As these tools gain popularity, new policies have emerged to ensure users are aware when AI is applied to content. has joined this trend, now adding clear labeling to AI-edited visuals. Following the launch of AI-powered tools like Magic Editor last spring and a new video editor last month, Google Photos will soon tag images edited with AI, making the edits visible to end users.



In a recent blog post, Google previewed this feature, which will show up as an "AI Information" section at the bottom of the image details screen in Google Photos. This section will specify the AI tool used, indicate when an image has been modified, and clarify if the image is a composite without generative AI. This feature will start appearing in Google Photos next week, adding transparency for users around AI modifications.



Until now, the metadata behind Google’s AI tools was largely hidden, raising concerns about undetectable edits. Generative AI has made it easy to create highly realistic fake images with little effort, so Google’s new labels aim to ease some of these worries. However, experts caution that fraudsters may still find ways to manipulate or bypass these labels, meaning the need for vigilance remains high.

