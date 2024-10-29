Technical Drawings And Fitting Instructions, Other Free Resources Now Available Via QR Codes On Monroe, Ferodo, Jurid And MOOG Packaging

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Users Can Scan Codes to Access Expanded Digital Library: Technical drawings and fitting instructions.

BRUSSELS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV Incorporated is proud to announce the expansion of its free, on-demand digital resources available through the QR code feature on its packaging. Now, automotive professionals can access detailed, vehicle-specific product technical drawings and fitting instructions , designed to ensure faster, easier repairs.

Fitting instructions for Ferodo® and Jurid® Light Vehicle brake pads are now available online, translated into over 25 languages. Previously included as printed materials within the product packaging, these instructions are now conveniently accessible via the QR code by selecting "fitting instructions" and scanning the EAN code. This shift not only reflects DRiV's commitment to environmental sustainability but also centralizes all technical resources in one digital platform.

On the other hand, the introduction of technical drawings on Monroe®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and MOOG® products is another key feature recently added. By scanning the QR code on the packaging, users can instantly access the necessary technical drawing for a specific installation or repair. This feature is made possible through a partnership between DRiV's Garage Gurus technical specialists and HaynesPro® solution from Infopro Digital Automotive, a comprehensive automotive database. Once the QR code is scanned, users can select "technical drawing", enter the relevant vehicle details (vehicle maker, model, year, and engine), and the digital interface will guide them through the process step by step.

In addition to these enhanced resources, the QR code functionality offers immediate access to vital information, including part reference numbers, technical videos, warranty terms, brand information, current promotions, and free technical webinars. This feature also enables customers to verify the authenticity of Monroe®, Ferodo®, Jurid®, MOOG®, Engine Expertise and Walker® product products with ease, ensuring confidence in every purchase.

“Our packaging QR codes unlock a wealth of important information that can help users quickly find the right parts; perform complete, high-quality repairs; and protect themselves and their customers from the risks of counterfeit products – all without needing to download an app to their phones,” said Marijn Staal, Senior Manager Training and Technical Services for Garage Guru, DRiV EMEA.“The addition of product-specific technical drawings and fitting instructions to our digital library puts critical, timesaving repair intelligence directly into users' hands when and where they need it most.”

Click here and/or contact your DRiV Incorporated supplier to learn more about the QR code available with Monroe, Ferodo, Jurid, MOOG, Engine Expertise and Walker products.



About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit to learn more .

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at