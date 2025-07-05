New Regular Bus Route Launched From Baku To Khankendi And Lachin

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

As part of Azerbaijan's“Great Return” program, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) will launch a new regular bus service on July 7, connecting Baku with Khankendi and Lachin, Azernews reports.

The new route aims to provide high-quality transportation infrastructure and services for citizens resettling in territories liberated from occupation.

Buses will depart daily from the Baku International Bus Terminal at 11:00 a.m. The designated stops along the route include the cities of Khojaly, Khankendi, and Shusha. The return buses will leave Lachin at 09:00, Shusha at 10:00, Khankendi at 10:30, and Khojaly at 11:00.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Baku–Lachin: 16.10 AZN

Baku–Shusha: 14.80 AZN

Baku–Khankendi: 14.20 AZN

Baku–Khojaly: 13.90 AZN

Tickets can only be purchased online through the official portal biletim.

Authorities also note that access to the liberated territories requires official clearance in accordance with entry regulations, which must be obtained prior to purchasing tickets.

The new route marks another important step in reintegrating the liberated regions into national infrastructure and supporting the safe return of displaced citizens.